Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,582 shares during the quarter. Atlas makes up approximately 2.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Atlas worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Atlas Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.