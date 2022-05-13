Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.22.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

