Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,264 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.22% of Atotech worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atotech by 25,169.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 198,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Atotech by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 520,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.