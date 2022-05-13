AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $91.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,317 shares of company stock worth $225,399 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AtriCure stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
