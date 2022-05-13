AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $91.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,317 shares of company stock worth $225,399 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.