aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.02 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

