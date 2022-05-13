aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

LIFE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,572. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

