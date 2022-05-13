AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AUDC has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,122. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $659.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

