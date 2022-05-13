Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Receives Hold Rating from MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.58. 2,111,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,100. The company has a market cap of C$768.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.10.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

