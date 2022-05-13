AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOCIF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$22.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

