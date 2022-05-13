AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.35

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.35 and last traded at C$26.65, with a volume of 113573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.74.

Several research firms recently commented on ACQ. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.69. The company has a market cap of C$693.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

