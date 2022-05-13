Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $179.78

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $179.78 and last traded at $182.68, with a volume of 84141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.41.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

