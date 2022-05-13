Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CVE XLY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

