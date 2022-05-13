Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical comprises 4.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 6.55% of Avanos Medical worth $109,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 305,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

