Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,627. The stock has a market cap of $639.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.36. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 89.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 886.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

