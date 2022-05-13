Aviva PLC Acquires 3,487 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

