Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,875.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $366.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

