Aviva PLC Buys 21,941 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

