Aviva PLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

