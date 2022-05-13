Aviva PLC Has $9.20 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.