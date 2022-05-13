Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

