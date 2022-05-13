Aviva PLC Purchases 2,962 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

