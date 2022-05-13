Aviva PLC Purchases 90,910 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,910 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.