Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Shares of CMI opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $270.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

