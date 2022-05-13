Aviva PLC Sells 2,296 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

