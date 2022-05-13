Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,051 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.44 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

