AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Barclays

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $4,809,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in AVROBIO by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 327,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

