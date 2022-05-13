Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $54.28 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

