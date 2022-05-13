AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $371.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

