Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $11.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. 640,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,132. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.20. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.