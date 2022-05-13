B. Riley Cuts Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Price Target to $4.00

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AUD opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Audacy has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $295.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Audacy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audacy by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

