B. Riley Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $12.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

BLDP opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

