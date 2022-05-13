B. Riley Cuts Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $11.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $5.98 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 418,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,669,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,442,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 546,406 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

