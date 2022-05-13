B. Riley Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target to $9.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

AVGR stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

