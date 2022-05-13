B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

