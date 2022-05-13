B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

LQDH opened at $90.52 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

