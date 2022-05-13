B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,136 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 76.65.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 24.30 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 39.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.