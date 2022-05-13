B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 226.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 45.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 69.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.81.

BioNTech stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $205.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

