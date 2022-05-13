B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

HYEM opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

