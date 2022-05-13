B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.14 per share, with a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 825,144 shares of company stock valued at $18,727,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

