B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

