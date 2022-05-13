B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

