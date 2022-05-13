Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.13

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.04. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $1,708,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

