Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00272727272727273.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. 3,293,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,904,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

