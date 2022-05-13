Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in April

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.7 days.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. AlphaValue lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.77) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.79.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

