Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. 1,365,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,959. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 99,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

