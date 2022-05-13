Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

BSAC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 13,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,634. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.909 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.