Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
BSAC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 13,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,634. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
