Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.22. 2,510,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,108,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $283.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

