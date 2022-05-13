Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.07 ($36.92) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.23 and its 200 day moving average is €41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($51.11).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

