Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.07 ($36.92) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.23 and its 200 day moving average is €41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

