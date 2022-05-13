Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.00 ($145.26) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €83.40 ($87.79) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 1 year high of €182.00 ($191.58). The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.95.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.