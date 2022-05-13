Barclays Downgrades Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $2,420.00 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

